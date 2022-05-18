Acer Drops Details About a Ridiculous Number of Laptops

Acer unveiled plans to release a small army of laptops soon, including several new Chromebooks and new Swift and Spin models.

As part of its Next@Acer 2022 event, Acer revealed a small army of laptops designed for a wide variety of user preferences. And this is in addition to the four models revealed at CES in January. For starters, its Swift series is getting a new Swift 3 OLED laptop, which features a 14-inch display with a thin aluminum frame, a backlit keyboard, and up to 10 hours of in-use battery life.

Acer

A couple of new Spin series notebooks are also on the way: the Acer Spin 5 and a 14-inch convertible Acer Spin 3. The Spin 5 includes a 14-inch touch display with a 360-degree hinge designed for smoother transitioning between laptop, stand, and tablet modes. It also utilizes an advanced cooling system that Acer claims will maintain optimal temperatures and increase overall performance. Meanwhile, the 14-inch Spin 3 offers a 2-in-1 Full High Definition screen and comes with an Acer Active Stylus.

Then there's the trio of new Chromebooks. The Tab 510 crams the Chromebook experience into a tablet form factor with a 10.1-inch touchscreen, an impact-resistant chassis, and an 8MP rear camera. The Chromebook Spin 714 and Enterprise Spin 714 both offer improved video editing and gaming performance compared to previous models, in addition to a 14-inch touchscreen. The Enterprise Spin 714 also emphasizes fast, secure business-related functionality.

Acer

The Swift 3 OLED ($899.99) and Spin 5 ($849.99) will be available in the US starting in July, with the 14-inch Spin 3 ($1349.99) following in August. You'll also be able to get the Chromebook Tab 510 ($399.99) in July, while the Chromebook Spin 714 ($749.99) and Chromebook Enterprise Spin 714 ($1099.99) are set for August.

Oh but there's more. Two new Vero eco-conscious laptops, the Aspire Vero AV14-51 and AV15-52, both priced at $749.99, are due in September. Acer's developer-focused line is also getting two new models with the ConceptD 5 CN516-73G ($2499.99) in August and the ConceptD 5 Pro CN516-73P (about $2700) following sometime later. New TravelMate P4 and TravelMate Spin P4 laptops ($1099 to $1199) are also due out between July and September, along with the TravelMate Spin P ($899). A new Predator Helios SpatialLabs Edition gaming laptop ($3399.99) is also coming between October and December. And finally, there's a 14-inch and 16-inch Triton 300 SE ($1599.99 and $1749.99) set for July and August, respectively.