Acer Announces Two New Chromebook Spin 514 Laptops

Acer has just unveiled two new laptops in its Chromebook Spin lineup: the Chromebook Spin 514 and the Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514.

On the heels of its Chromebook Spin 513, Acer has revealed both the Chromebook Spin 514 and the Enterprise Spin 514—both of which use AMD's newest Ryzen 5000 C-Series processors. Processors that, incidentally, also launched today. Senior Vice President and General Manager for AMD's Client Business Unit, Saeid Moshkelani, explained in a press release, "With the leadership performance of Ryzen 5000 C-Series processors, Acer’s latest Chromebook is equipping consumers with technology that is putting collaboration and efficiency at the forefront of every classroom, office and creative space."

Acer

The Spin 514's 360-degree convertible design boasts "military-grade durability" along with aluminum covers for both the top and bottom of the device for improved physical protection. Inside that frame is a 14-inch Full HD multi-touch IPS display made with Gorilla Glass (also used for the touchpad) for another layer of sturdiness. There's a built-in Full HD webcam as well, which Acer says can reduce flare, along with dual microphones and a pair of upward-facing speakers.

Acer

As for the Enterprise Spin 514, it's largely the same hardware—except that it's more specifically tailored for business use. Acer says it puts "the business capabilities of Chrome OS" at the forefront and is intended to be a fast, secure, cost-effective work tool that's amenable to cloud-based collaboration.

Both the Acer Chromebook Spin 514 and the Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514 are expected to launch in the US in the third quarter of 2022 (roughly sometime in July through September). You'll be able to find the Spin 514 starting at $579.99, while the Enterprise Spin 514 starts at $899.99.