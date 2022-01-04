Acer Announces New Gaming and Consumer PCs

Acer has announced a bunch of new Predator series gaming displays and computers, a new Nitro series laptop, and some new consumer PCs.

An extensive list of upcoming Acer hardware has been revealed, including two new gaming desktops, three new gaming monitors, three new gaming laptops, and three new consumer PCs. Most of which we're told will be available later this year—beginning in February through as late as Q3 2022.

Predator Triton 500 SE gaming laptop. Acer

Starting with the new Predator series gaming desktops: the Orion 3000 and the Orion 5000 (available in February and starting at $1,999 and $2,599, respectively). Both PCs use a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and a GeForce RTX GPU, though the Orion 5000 utilizes a more powerful GPU and DDR5 RAM.

Then there are the Predator X32 (Q2, $1,799) and X32 FP (Q3, $1,999) 32-inch gaming monitors—offering 160-165 Hz refresh rates (respectively) and promising clear and vibrant visuals. But the Predator CG48 (Q3, $2,499) eclipses them both—literally—with its 42-inch, 4K display.

Predator Orion 5000 desktop. Acer

The Predator Triton 500 SE laptop (March, starting at $2,299) sports a 12th Gen Intel CoreTM i9 processor, a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU, and a 16-inch display. This is followed by the performance-focused Helios 300, which will have a 17.3-inch (March, $1,749) and 15.6-inch (May, $1,649) release. The Nitro 5 rounds out the list with the most options, from AMD to Intel, and 15.6-inch to 17.3-inch (March-May, between $1,049 and $1,149) models.

Finally, there's the consumer lineup, starting with the 14- and 16-inch Swift X laptops, both of which offer a 16:10 display. Following that is the Aspire C24/C27 "All-in-One Home Workstation," which features FHD touch displays and cater to video calling with a 5.0MP webcam. Pricing and availability have not been announced for any of these models yet.