Acer Announces New Budget-Friendly Laptops With Powerful Ryzen Processors

Acer just revealed a new line of budget-friendly laptops packed with features typically reserved for higher-priced models.

The first entrant in this line is already available for purchase, and according to a press release sent to Lifewire, is a refresh of the popular Aspire 3 laptop. The new Aspire 3 laptops start at just $400 and feature AMD Ryzen 7020 processors and AMD Radeon graphics cards, making them decent options for light gaming and fantastic daily tasks.

Acer

Acer’s new laptops also include robust lithium batteries that support all-day computing, thanks to 11 hours of juice per charge. The 15.6” Full HD IPS panel is designed for optimal viewing at a variety of angles, and some Aspire 3 models even boast a touchscreen for hybrid features.

If connectivity is a priority, the Aspire 3 laptops support Wi-Fi 6 and USB Type-C.

"We’re excited for users to experience the exceptional performance and battery life with the Acer Aspire 3 powered by AMD Ryzen 7020 processors,” Jason Banta, Corporate Vice President and General Manager of Client OEM, AMD, said in the press release.

Acer

Each laptop in this line ships with an attractive silver cover that Acer says is “modern and understated.” The Aspire 3 models are also lighter and thinner than previous generations, at 0.74-inches thick and under just four pounds. Select models ship standard with blue light filters to help prevent eye fatigue.

Aspire 3 laptops come with Windows 11 pre-installed. The line is available now online and at select brick-and-mortar retail locations. They start at $400, though prices increase as you add more RAM, storage, and other optional upgrades.