News > Computers

Acer Announces Four New Laptops During CES 2022

The Aspire Vero is getting a National Geographic edition

Published on January 3, 2022 01:52PM EST

Acer is adding three new Chromebook models that offer affordable productivity and entertainment and a new version of the Aspire Vero.

Acer unveiled the new Chromebooks at CES 2022, and according to the announcement, they consist of Chromebooks 314, 315, and the Spin 513. Also revealed at the event was the Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition, a new model focused on sustainability.

Acer

The Chromebook 314 ($299.99) is powered by Intel's latest processors with an up to 10-hour battery life. The laptop also has a 14-inch touchscreen display with anti-glare coating, two microphones, and a flare-reducing webcam and is designed for remote work/learning.

The Chromebook 315 ($299.99) kicks up a notch with a bigger 15.6-inch FHD display and a wider field-of-view webcam. It supports DTS audio for clearer sound and deeper bass, which is ideal for video calls or watching a movie. This machine comes with Wi-Fi 6 support for reliable connectivity and two USB Gen 2 Type-C ports on either side.

The Chromebook Spin 513 ($599.99) is powered by the MediaTek Kompanio 1380 CPU, which has eight cores and 10 hours of battery life. It also shares many of the 315's features, but you can transform the Spin 513 into a tablet.

Acer

As alluded to earlier, the Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition is more environmentally friendly with a body made out of 30 percent PCR (post-consumer recycled) plastic and keycaps made out of 50 percent PCR.

The Chromebook 315 will be available in North America starting this month and will be available in the EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa)in late Q1 2022. The Chromebook 314 and Spin 513 will be available in North America in June 2022 and in the EMEA in April 2022. In March, the Nat Geo model will be available in France at €899. It will also be available in multiple countries across Asia, but there was no mention of it coming to the US.