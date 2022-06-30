Your Guide to User Account Settings in Windows 11

Lots of Windows settings are accessible in the appropriately named Settings tool built-in to Windows 11. It's here that you can access things like the sign-in options to change how you log in, or where you go to change user account settings for you or other users.



How to Access Windows 11 Account Settings

You're just a few clicks away:

Right-click the Start menu and choose Settings. Or, use the WIN+i keyboard shortcut to get there without a mouse. Choose Accounts from the menu on the left. The next screen will show account settings.

What Are the Windows 11 User Account Settings?

There are several options available from the Accounts settings page:

Your Microsoft Account

Your info

Email & accounts

Sign-in options

Family & other users

Windows backup

Access work or school

Below are descriptions of those options and explanations of why you'd want to access those particular settings.

Some of those options are only available for users logged in to their Microsoft account. Those discrepancies are noted below.

'Your Microsoft Account' Settings

If you're logged in to your Microsoft account (versus being a local user), this is where you'll see subscription information, rewards, and more about your MS account.

If you have a subscription to Microsoft 365, or you're eligible for a free trial, you'll see those options here.

This is also where you'll find other links to your account information that, when clicked, will take you to your Microsoft account in your web browser. For example, Microsoft Rewards, payment information, and order history are all accessed from this screen.

'Your Info' Settings

This is where you can change your profile image and switch between using a local account or a Microsoft account. If you're logged in to your MS account, there's a link to access additional settings, like for privacy and payments, at account.microsoft.com.

'Email & Accounts' Settings

Accounts used by email, calendar, contacts, and other apps are listed here. Go here to remove existing accounts, or to add accounts from places like Outlook.com, Google, iCloud, and more.

'Sign-in Options' Settings

There are multiple sign-in options in Windows 11:

Facial recognition : Log in by showing your face.

: Log in by showing your face. Fingerprint recognition : Log in by providing your fingerprint.

: Log in by providing your fingerprint. PIN : Log in with a PIN (numbers, letters, or symbols).

: Log in with a PIN (numbers, letters, or symbols). Security key : A special USB device can be plugged in to authenticate your account.

: A special USB device can be plugged in to authenticate your account. Password : Log in with a password.

: Log in with a password. Picture password: Log in by selecting a specific part of a photo.

These are the settings you'd access to set up any of those login methods or to change them, like to remove your Windows 11 password.

If you're logged in with your MS account, those last two methods are usable if the option to only allow Windows Hello sign-in for Microsoft accounts is turned off.

Further down this screen are additional settings. One decides when Windows should make you sign in again if you've been away. Another option is for dynamic lock, which, when turned on, lets Windows automatically lock your device when a Bluetooth-connected phone falls outside the Bluetooth range (i.e., Windows will lock the device when you walk away).

You can also have restartable apps start back up automatically when you sign back in to your account. In addition to those sign-in options is one to show or hide your account details on the sign-in screen, and another to use your sign-in information to automatically finish setting up the device after an update.

'Family & Other Users' Settings

If you want other people to have access to this computer with their own user account, this is where you include them. You can add Microsoft accounts and local accounts, including child accounts that work with Microsoft Family Safety.



This is also where you can turn the device into a kiosk. Primarily meant for businesses but equally usable on a personal computer, this mode displays just one app of your choosing. It's used to let other people access the computer in a locked-down mode where a single app—for example, Mail—is open, but they can't use any other app or browser files and folders.

You won't see this screen if you're using a local account. Adding other users from a local account is possible through Email & accounts.

Although all computer users are located on this screen, this isn't how you change user accounts. See the bottom of this page for those instructions.

'Windows Backup' Settings

Back up files, apps, and more so you can have the same setup on other devices you log in to. You can set up OneDrive folder syncing, and turn on "Remember my apps" and "Remember my preferences" so those things are accessible across all your devices.

'Access Work or School' Settings

This is where you can set up a work or school account to access things like apps, email, and more on the network. You can enter your school/work email address or join the computer to Azure Active Directory or a local Active Directory domain.

How Do I Change User Accounts in Windows 11?

The Family & other users section of Settings lists all the users connected to the computer. It might make sense to go there to change user accounts, but that's only partially true, depending on what you mean by that.

Go to that Settings screen to change a user's account type between Standard User and Administrator, depending on the level of rights you want the user to have. Choose Change account type to do that.

Something else you can do is change the user account you're logged in as. This isn't possible through Settings. Instead, switch users in Windows 11 by right-clicking the Start button and going to Shut down or sign out > Sign out, and then select the user you want to log in as. The WIN+L shortcut is another option.