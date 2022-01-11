How to Access Samsung's Privacy Dashboard

What to Know Navigate to Settings > Privacy .

> . Use the Permissions Manager to adjust app permissions or restrict data access.

to adjust app permissions or restrict data access. All Android 12 devices have a Privacy Dashboard.

This article will explain how to access the Samsung Privacy Dashboard which was added in One UI 4, and Android 12. It should be available on the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, S21 Ultra, as well as the Z Fold3 and Z Flip3. The feature will also be added to a select few older and compatible Samsung smartphones, like the Galaxy S, Galaxy A, and Note series.

How Do I Access the Privacy Dashboard?

Samsung’s Privacy Dashboard is nearly identical to the Privacy Dashboard in Android 12. It changes how some of the privacy-related settings are categorized, how they’re handled, and provides additional controls to you. The dashboard was incorporated into Samsung's native settings.

Here's how to access the Samsung Privacy Dashboard:

Swipe down to open the quick panel and tap Settings (gear icon). Tap Privacy. If you want to adjust what data your installed apps can access then tap Permission Manager.

In the Samsung Privacy Dashboard, you’ll see an overview of how your information has been used over the past 24 hours. It's broken down into categories like location, camera, microphone, and more. Tapping one of those categories will provide you with more detailed information, including what apps recently accessed or used the related data.

In the Permissions Manager, you may also tap Additional permissions to view information on some of the other data categories that apps have access to. For example, data from other apps like Discord, instant messaging, car information, and so on.

How Do I Turn on Privacy on My Samsung?

Turning on or enabling your privacy is not the correct way to explain how personal information is handled in Android 12, including on Samsung devices. Privacy is not turned on, or off, but instead, it's something you need to be vigilant about over time.

The Android Privacy Dashboard and Samsung’s Privacy Dashboard allow you to see what information apps on your device have access to, and also give you a better idea of how that information is being used. You can also stop third-party apps you’ve downloaded and installed on your device from accessing certain information or content—like your contacts.

The Privacy Dashboard makes it easy to manage permissions and control access so you can keep apps in check and better preserve your personal privacy and security. By engaging with the Privacy Dashboard and regularly monitoring what information your installed apps have access to, you are already improving your privacy. So, you’re effectively maintaining your privacy by using the tool.



Where Is Privacy on Samsung Phone?

The Privacy Dashboard is accessible through the device settings, and that’s also true of most Android 12 devices, including those from other manufacturers. As for the concept of privacy, it’s something you’ll need to monitor throughout your ownership and use of the device.

While older Android devices—and older Samsung smartphones—will not be receiving the latest update that includes the Privacy Dashboard, you can still install one. A third-party app called Privacy Dashboard app is available at Google Play. While that app is not maintained by Google or Samsung, it's nearly identical in form and function.

What Kind of Information Can I Control in the Privacy Dashboard?

A wide variety of information, or data, can be monitored and limited through the Samsung Privacy Dashboard. Some examples include your call logs, contacts, location, and even device hardware like the microphone or body sensors.

In the Privacy Dashboard you’ll see everything listed categorically, right along with any apps accessing or using the said information. You’ll see what apps have recently accessed your private data, how long ago it happened, and more. You can then take action by ensuring third-party apps cannot access the information any longer through the Permissions Manager.

Any time you want to manage or restrict an app’s permissions, you can visit Settings > Privacy > Permissions Manager. Just tap on a category in the list, and you'll see what apps are using that particular data. You can then tap on an app in the list to block access, usage, or tracking of the relevant data.

