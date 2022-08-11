Computers, Laptops & Tablets > Microsoft How to Access Samsung Notes On a PC Samsung's note-making app works just fine on your Windows computer By Jon Martindale Jon Martindale Twitter Writer Jon Martindale has been a feature tech writer for more than 10 years. He's written for publications such as Digital Trends, KitGuru, and ITProPortal. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on August 11, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Get Samsung Notes On PC Using Command Prompt to Get Samsung Notes Frequently Asked Questions What to Know Search for Samsung Notes in the Microsoft Store. Select Get to download the app.Launch the app as you would any other to begin using it.If you can't use the store, open Command Prompt and type winget "Samsung Notes" Samsung Notes is a useful note-taking app and this article will explain how to install it in a couple of different ways. These steps should work on both Windows 10 and Windows 11 systems, although the interface will look slightly different. How to Get Samsung Notes On PC For most people, the quickest and easiest ways to access Samsung Notes on PC is to download it from the Microsoft Store. Using the Windows Search bar, search for Microsoft Store and select the appropriate result. In the Microsoft Store, search for Samsung Notes. On the Samsung Notes store page, select the Get button to download the application and begin using it. If you don't see the Get button, and can't install Samsung Notes, you aren't alone. This is a common problem faced by many users. If you've installed the app before, you may be able to find it in your Library by selecting the icon in the bottom-left and then re-installing it there. Alternatively, look to the section below for another method to install Samsung Notes on a PC. How to Access Samsung Notes Using the Command Prompt If you can't download Samsung Notes from the Microsoft Store, you can have Windows download and install it for you. Here's what to do. Using the Windows search bar, search for CMD and select the corresponding result. In the Command Prompt window, type: winget install "Samsung Notes" Then press the Enter key. The above command does include the quotation marks. Make sure you type them in as well. When prompted, agree to the terms and conditions for the application. Then wait for it to install. A blue progress bar will let you know how long it's going to take, but at half a gigabyte, the application isn't huge and shouldn't take long on a modern internet connection. When Samsung Notes is installed, a small pop-up notification will let you know. Select it to open the app. Once Samsung Notes is open on your PC, sign in to your account to access any previously saved notes, or Skip to start afresh. FAQ How do I transfer my Samsung Notes to my new phone? Use Samsung Cloud. On your old device, go to Settings > Cloud and accounts > Apps > Samsung Cloud and make sure Samsung Notes is turned on. On your new device, open Samsung Notes and select Settings under Import data from Samsung account, then choose Sync with Samsung Cloud. How do I change my password for Samsung Notes? When asked for a password, tap Reset password instead. Confirm your identity with your fingerprint or verify via email to create a new password. How do I recover my deleted Samsung Notes? First, make sure your Samsung Notes are backed up in your Samsung Cloud. Then, go to Settings > Cloud and accounts > Restore data. Choose Documents and tap Restore. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit