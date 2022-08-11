How to Access Samsung Notes On a PC

What to Know Search for Samsung Notes in the Microsoft Store. Select Get to download the app.

Samsung Notes is a useful note-taking app and this article will explain how to install it in a couple of different ways. These steps should work on both Windows 10 and Windows 11 systems, although the interface will look slightly different.

How to Get Samsung Notes On PC

For most people, the quickest and easiest ways to access Samsung Notes on PC is to download it from the Microsoft Store.

Using the Windows Search bar, search for Microsoft Store and select the appropriate result. In the Microsoft Store, search for Samsung Notes. On the Samsung Notes store page, select the Get button to download the application and begin using it. If you don't see the Get button, and can't install Samsung Notes, you aren't alone. This is a common problem faced by many users. If you've installed the app before, you may be able to find it in your Library by selecting the icon in the bottom-left and then re-installing it there. Alternatively, look to the section below for another method to install Samsung Notes on a PC.



How to Access Samsung Notes Using the Command Prompt

If you can't download Samsung Notes from the Microsoft Store, you can have Windows download and install it for you. Here's what to do.

Using the Windows search bar, search for CMD and select the corresponding result. In the Command Prompt window, type: winget install "Samsung Notes" Then press the Enter key. The above command does include the quotation marks. Make sure you type them in as well. When prompted, agree to the terms and conditions for the application. Then wait for it to install. A blue progress bar will let you know how long it's going to take, but at half a gigabyte, the application isn't huge and shouldn't take long on a modern internet connection. When Samsung Notes is installed, a small pop-up notification will let you know. Select it to open the app. Once Samsung Notes is open on your PC, sign in to your account to access any previously saved notes, or Skip to start afresh.