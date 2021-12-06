How to Access the Android 12 Privacy Dashboard

What to Know You can access the Privacy Dashboard on Android 12 and higher.

Access to the Privacy Dashboard is found in Settings > Privacy > Privacy Dashboard .

> > . To manage permissions in the Privacy Dashboard, tap a category and select Manage Permissions.

This article explains how to access the Privacy Dashboard in Android 12. We'll also discuss the different categories of information you can find here.



How Do I Open the Privacy Dashboard in Android 12?

Like most Android updates, Android 12 changes up how some of the settings menus are categorized. Once you know your way around, though, you'll be able to get to the Privacy Dashboard without any trouble at all. For now, you can follow the easy steps below to get started.

Depending on the phone you have, the Privacy Dashboard may be called something different. Samsung phones, for example, call it the Permission Usage History app. It may also offer a different appearance on those phones, however, the basic functions should be the same.

From the App Drawer, open Settings. Scroll down and tap on Privacy. Select Privacy Dashboard.

What Kind of Information Can I Find in the Privacy Dashboard?

Once inside of the Privacy Dashboard, you'll be able to see several tidbits of information, all of which are broken down into different categories. The info showcased in the Privacy Dashboard is broken down into 12 categories. These include: Location, Camera, Microphone, Body Sensors, Calendar, Call Logs, Contacts, Files and Media, Nearby Devices, Phone, Physical Activity, and SMS.

You can look under the category names for the total number of applications which have used that data in the last 24 hours. Tapping on any of the applications listed will open another window. This window provides detail about when your various apps accessed that data. If an application has accessed that particular data in the last day, the Privacy Dashboard will notate the time it accessed the data. This can be used to keep a close eye on whether or not apps are accessing your information when you aren't aware of it.

If you want to manage the permissions for an application, all you need to do is tap on that application's name. This should bring up a new option to allow or block tracking of the chosen data.

Is the Privacy Dashboard App Safe?

It's always good to be wary of new apps you just discovered, but you can rest easy knowing the Privacy Dashboard app built into Android 12 is perfectly safe. The application was designed by Google's Android teams to offer a nice overview of how your private data is being managed, and which apps are managing it. It's a great way to keep third-party apps you download from the Google Play Store in check, and you shouldn't be afraid to use the Privacy Dashboard app.

Additionally, Google makes it very easy to manage the permissions for apps within the dashboard, which makes it even more useful for people who download a lot of third-party apps. Android 12 also allows you to block apps from tracking your private information. This is another way to keep those apps in check.

Ultimately, if you're running an Android phone, you should really consider paying attention to the Privacy Dashboard to make sure no apps are accessing your data without your permission.