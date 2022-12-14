How to Accept a Shared Album Invite on iPhone

What to Know To accept a shared album invitation, tap notification > For You > Accept .

> . To leave a shared album, go to Photos > For You > album > person icon > Unsubscribe > Unsubscribe.

This article explains how to accept a shared album invitation on the iPhone. You can create shared albums yourself, but to enjoy those created by other people, you have to accept an invitation.

How to Accept a Shared Album Invitation on iPhone

Ready to accept an invitation to join a shared photo album on iPhone? Just follow these steps:

You need to have Shared Albums enabled in your Photos settings at Settings > Photos > Shared Albums to accept invitations.

After the owner of the album sends you the invitation, a notification should appear on your screen or in Notification Center. Once it does, tap it. If the notification doesn't appear, tap the Photos app. Depending on your notification settings, you may see a badge on the Photos app icon when there's a pending invitation. If you're not taken to it right away, tap For You. The shared album invitation is explained here. Tap Accept to join the album. The shared album is added to the top of the screen. Tap the name of the album to view its photos. All of the photos in the album are displayed here. Depending on the settings of the album, you may be able to add your own photos to it by tapping the +.

Once you've accepted a share album invitation, you can control how you see the photos in the album. Tap ... and the menu gives you options including Sort, Filters (to see only photos or videos), to see where all photos were taken on a map, or to play the photos as a slideshow, among other choices.

How to Leave a Shared Photo Album on iPhone

If you've decided you no longer want to be part of a shared album, you can leave the album by following these steps:

Tap Photos. Tap For You. Tap the album you want to leave. Tap the person icon (or ... > Shared Album Details). Tap Unsubscribe. In the confirmation pop-up, tap Unsubscribe.

Don't want to leave a shared album, but are annoyed by notifications when new photos or other changes are made? You can turn off notifications for an album by going to the album > person icon > moving the Notifications slider to off/white.