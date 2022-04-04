News > Gaming A Website Loophole Allows for a Discounted PS+ Premium A year of PS Now will convert to Premium in June By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on April 4, 2022 11:43AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Gaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More PlayStation users have discovered a loophole that effectively lets them buy a 1-year PS Plus Premium subscription for half price—once the plan goes live this summer. As pointed out by Twitter user @Wario64, it's possible to purchase a 12-month subscription to PlayStation Now (Sony's game streaming service) for $59.99. While that may not sound significant, it's actually a pretty big deal as a PS Now subscription will convert to the new $120 PlayStation Plus Premium plan in June, which nets you a $60 savings for the top tier. Sony To clarify, in its initial announcement, Sony said, "When the new PlayStation Plus service launches, PlayStation Now will transition into the new PlayStation Plus offering and will no longer be available as a standalone service. PlayStation Now customers will migrate over to PlayStation Plus Premium with no increase to their current subscription fees at launch." Basically, this means you can preemptively buy a year (or purchase several years at this lower rate, according to IGN) of PS Now before the new tiers roll out, then have it convert automatically. Whether Premium's online play, timed game trials, roughly 700 downloadable games, and game streaming is worth $120 per year is up to you, of course, but getting all of that for half the price has to be tempting for many. Sony These PS Now subscriptions can also be purchased multiple times, so you can effectively "bank" several years in advance at the reduced cost. In theory. It remains to be seen if Sony will consider subscriptions made beyond the one used for Premium conversion as eligible. So buying several years in advance could save hundreds of dollars, but it could also fall apart during a renewal period after Premium has launched. If you're interested in grabbing a 12-month (or several) PS Now subscription in preparation for the changeover this June, the page is still up as of this writing. But be aware that you'll have to use a computer (users have reported issues when using phones and tablets) and be logged into your PlayStation Network account to use it. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit