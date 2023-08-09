8BitDo’s Retro Receiver Brings Bluetooth Controller Support to Your PS1 and PS2

The device is a big win for accessibility, thanks to built-in support for Microsoft’s Xbox Adaptive Controller.

If you’ve been looking for an excuse to revisit your favorite PlayStation and PlayStation 2 games, a new gadget from 8BitDo could be just what you’re looking for.

On Wednesday, the company announced the $25 Retro Receiver for PS. It’s a Bluetooth dongle that inserts directly into the controller ports of those old systems to add wireless controller connectivity. Nearly every modern gamepad is supported, including the PS5’s excellent DualSense controller.

A closeup of 8BitDo's Retro Receiver for PS. 8BitDo

You can even use the gadget to connect an Xbox controller to your PS1 or PS2. The support for Xbox gamepads means it’s possible to connect Microsoft’s Adaptive Controller to those older systems, which means those with physical and mental disabilities can enjoy the PS1 and PS2’s historic library of games.

If you don’t own an old PlayStation, you can alternatively use the Retro Receiver with a Windows 10 or Windows 11 PC by connecting the dongle to your computer using the USB-C port at the front of the device. That same port also allows you to update the Retro Receiver with the latest firmware from 8BitDo.

The Retro Receiver for PS is available to purchase starting today through 8BitDo’s website and Amazon.