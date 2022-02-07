News > Phones 36-Month Contracts Will Be the New Norm for Verizon Either pay all at once or spread it out over three years By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on February 7, 2022 02:36PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Phones Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More It's official: Verizon is replacing its shorter 24 and 30-month contract options with a single 36-month contract, which will apply to all items that offer a Device Payment Plan (DPP). As initially reported by droidlife, Verizon looks to be extending the duration of its DPP contract to 36 months (three years) and is removing the option for 24 and 30-month contracts. Verizon has since confirmed this news to Lifewire in an email, stating that "36-months device payment plans will be the only contract option going forward." Chris Hondros / Staff / Getty Images When asked why Verizon decided to eliminate the 24 and 30-month contract options and offer only a 36-month plan, Lifewire was told that "Verizon's 36-month device payment plan makes it easier than ever for customers to get their hands on the latest and greatest smartphones and tablets with 0% APR." As both previous contract options also offered a 0% APR (annual percentage rate), it's still unclear how this change makes anything easier for customers, as they'll need to pay their device off early to upgrade sooner than 36 months or carry the payment through the full 36-month contract. Westend61 / Getty Images According to Verizon, the updated 36-month contract won't affect any contracts that are currently in progress, but it will apply to new contracts (i.e. if you upgrade, buy a new device, etc). Subscribers also will only have the option to pay the device off early as a single payment, not by paying an additional amount on the device each month. Any new contract agreements made after February 3rd, 2022, will be subject to the new three-year contract timeframe. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit