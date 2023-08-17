32-inch iMac: News and Expected Price, Release Date, Specs; and More Rumors

There are rumors of a 32-inch iMac set to replace the 24-inch iMac. Although nothing has been confirmed officially, here's everything we're hearing about this larger iMac.



32-inch iMac Release Date

Apple hasn't said anything about this iMac yet, so we can't confirm it's in the pipeline. Instead, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman dispenses this information, but it's likely accurate because he's a reliable source for Apple rumors like this.



Gurman first mentioned this in June 2023 when he said there'd be an iMac with a screen over 30 inches. More recently, he's said a new iMac will be around the same size as the 32-inch Pro Display XDR monitor.



Lifewire's Release Date Estimate Late 2024 or early 2025 is the consensus right now.

32-inch iMac Price Rumors

There are no leaks regarding the price of the 32-inch iMac. With its 24-inch display, the latest iMac starts at $1,299 for the 7-core GPU model. If an M3 chip powers this bigger iMac, we could see a price hike for those improved specs.

Pre-Order Information

Without official word from Apple, nobody can pre-order the 32-inch iMac just yet. Orders will open up shortly after the event that announces the computer.

32-inch iMac Features & Specs

Beyond its 32-inch screen, Gurman expects this all-in-one computer to have a similar design as the current model, so a slim bezel with a white border around the display.

The only other spec we can gather about this larger-screen iMac is that it'll have an Apple silicon chip. The company began switching to its own chips in the iMac with the M1 24-inch model back in 2020.

According to MacRumors, Gurman has said that Apple doesn't plan to release an M2 iMac, so it'll instead be powered by an M3 chip, which is expected to have eight CPU cores (four efficiency cores and four performance cores), 10 GPU cores, and 24 GB of memory. Plus, performance and power efficiency improvements due to the change from TSMC's 5nm process to a 3nm process.



The Latest News About the 32-inch iMac

You can get more updated computer-related news from Lifewire. Below are rumors and other stories about the 32-inch iMac.