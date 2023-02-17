19 Ways to Fix It When Visual Voicemail Isn't Working on Android

This article covers all of the best solutions for when Android visual voicemail stops working on your smartphone. These fixes include advice for fixing the visual voicemail Android app when it’s broken in addition to offering some tips for when you suspect that the operating system or cellular provider is the cause of the visual voicemail errors.

The tips and fixes on this page can be applied to both first-party and third-party visual voicemail Android apps.

Visual voicemail Android apps often stop working properly because

Typically these issues are easy to fix.



Here’s 19 of the best ways to fix Android visual voicemail problems. All of the below solutions are listed from the simplest and fastest fix to more advanced and complex solutions so it’s recommended to work through the list in the order shown.



Check your regular voicemail. If you also have issues with the traditional voicemail service, it’s likely that the problem goes beyond just the visual voicemail app or service.

Turn on your cellular connection. Your Android smartphone needs to be connected to your cellular provider to receive voicemail.

Turn Airplane Mode on and off. To reset your Android phone’s connection to your cellular provider, enable Airplane mode for several seconds and then disable it.

Free up space on your Android smartphone. Also, check to make sure the voicemail app you are using doesn't have a storage limit.

Turn visual voicemail off and on again. Open the app’s settings and disable it, wait a minute or two, and then enable it.

Fully quit the visual voicemail Android app. Quit the app, don’t just minimize it, and then re-open it.

Only use one visual voicemail app. There are numerous Android voicemail apps and it’s possible that you may have another one installed on your smartphone with a similar name that’s receiving all of your voicemails. Uninstall the visual voicemail apps that you’re not using and make sure that you’re using the one you think you are.

Close every Android app. Closing all open apps can free up space and make other functions run better, especially on older Android devices.

Restart your Android smartphone. A quick system restart can fix a broken visual voicemail app.

Install the latest Android operating system update. Downloading the latest version of the Android operating system may be required for visual voicemail to function properly.

Update Android apps. Your Android visual voicemail app may need an important update with fixes and security improvements for it to run.

Clear your Android mobile’s cache. If the cache has become too big, it could be preventing some services, such as visual voicemail, from working as they should.

Enable mobile and background data usage. Open the Data Usage screen for your visual voicemail app and ensure that the options for Cellular or Mobile Data and Allow background data usage are enabled.

Uninstall and reinstall the visual voicemail app. This quick fix can get the visual voicemail app working again if its data has been corrupted.

Check the visual voicemail app’s compatibility requirements. Open Google Play Store and check your visual voicemail app’s Android smartphone hardware and operating system requirements. If you’re unable to install the recommended operating system and app updates, you may need to upgrade your Android smartphone.

Turn off call forwarding. Call forwarding can sometimes interfere with receiving voicemails.

Reset your Android smartphone’s network settings. The network settings reset process will remove all stored data associated with used networks such as their usernames and passwords. It could fix a broken visual voicemail app if network errors are causing the problem.

Call your cellular provider’s customer support service. The official support may be able to tell you if there’s an issue with voicemail on their end or maybe even a problem with your account that’s stopping visual voicemail from working properly.