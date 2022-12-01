News > Internet & Security 1Password Update Now Makes Logging in With Other Accounts Easier Than Ever No more trying to remember if you signed up using Google or Facebook By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on December 1, 2022 11:33AM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Internet & Security Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Logging into sites and services via 1Password is getting easier thanks to a new update that can keep track of external credentials. 1Password's newest update allows the web browser extension to save your login credentials even when said credentials belong to a whole separate account. So it will not only remember your various passwords but also whether you signed in using a specific account (Facebook, Google, Apple, etc.). 1Password When you sign into (or sign up for) an account using a different service, 1Password will ask if you want it to remember the details. If the answer is "Yes," the extension will store all the details (what account was used for the site and the account's login info) for you. Then you'll be able to log back into the website in the future without having to remember which of the—presumably several—accounts is tied to it. This feature extends to account credentials for Apple, GitHub, Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Okta, and Twitter, storing the info in one of your 1Password vaults. And if you use multiple Gmail accounts, it can also track which specific one is associated with any of your logins. If you already use 1Password, you can begin using the updated features now (or you can download the browser extension if you aren't using it yet). The changes are available for Brave, Chrome, Edge, and Firefox web browsers, while the mobile versions (for iOS and Android) of 1Password 8 will let you view or edit your logins directly through the app. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit