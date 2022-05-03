News > Software & Apps 1Password 8 Is Out for Mac, With Some New Features A new look, improved performance, and more By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on May 3, 2022 11:22AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Software & Apps Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming 1Password 8 has come to Macs in full, with a visual look that's more in line with Apple's operating system and several improved features. This newest iteration of 1Password isn't technically new in that it saw an early access release back in 2021, but 1Password 8 is the 'finished' version that was refined with months of feedback. The most apparent change is to the visual design, which utilizes a style similar to macOS along with new iconography to make identifying items easier. More information is also included in the interface, with detailed views to tell you who has access to an item and who else might gain access if you move it. 1Password The new version of the app has also been more streamlined to make using it a bit smoother. Autofill for passwords is available from within other apps, and you can log into websites with saved details without having to open 1Password. There's also an option for "guided experiences" to help you learn more about features you may not be as familiar with. 1Password Security and privacy have also been adjusted in 1Password 8, using up-to-date industry standards like end-to-end encryption, stricter certifications, and more. It also supports biometric authentication (if your Mac has TouchID built-in), and its Watchtower Dashboard will point out possible risks like weak or compromised passwords. You can download 1Password 8 for Mac now at no cost and try it for free for 14 days, but a subscription of at least $35.88 per year (individual) will be necessary to keep using it. 1Password 8 also requires at least macOS Catalina 10.15 or later, so if you have an older operating system, you'll have to use an earlier version of the app instead. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit