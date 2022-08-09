News > Phones 1Password 8 Finally Comes to Android and iOS But it's an entirely separate app By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on August 9, 2022 12:09PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Phones Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming The latest edition of 1Password makes its way to Android and iOS, rebuilt as an all-new app. It wasn't that long ago that 1Password 8 arrived for macOS, bringing a refined look and more familiar interface—but there was no love for mobile devices. Apparently, 1Password 8 for Android and iOS wouldn't work as a direct update and needed to be an entirely new app instead. 1Password 1Password 8 on mobile offers more customization options, so you can decide what you want to see most often and where you want it to appear on your Home screen. A new navigation bar makes it easier to snap back to the Home screen, grants access to other items from all of your connected accounts and will let you easily search for anything you can't find right away. Watchtower is also being added for mobile and can be accessed immediately from the navigation bar. The updated feature will give you at-a-glance details on possible security issues, as well as recommend ways to improve your account security. It can let you know if your account may have been part of a data breach, too, so you can change your password immediately. You can download 1Password 8 now on Android or iOS and set up a free 14-day trial, after which you can sign up for a $3.99 monthly subscription or a $35.99 annual membership. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit