1Password 8 Finally Comes to Android and iOS

But it's an entirely separate app

By
Rob Rich
Rob Rich headshot
Rob Rich
News Reporter
  • College for Creative Studies
Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more.
lifewire's editorial guidelines
Published on August 9, 2022 12:09PM EDT
Fact checked by
Jerri Ledford
Jerri Ledford
Fact checked by Jerri Ledford
  • Western Kentucky University
  • Gulf Coast Community College
Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others.
lifewire's fact checking process

The latest edition of 1Password makes its way to Android and iOS, rebuilt as an all-new app.

It wasn't that long ago that 1Password 8 arrived for macOS, bringing a refined look and more familiar interface—but there was no love for mobile devices. Apparently, 1Password 8 for Android and iOS wouldn't work as a direct update and needed to be an entirely new app instead.

1Password 8 for mobile

1Password

1Password 8 on mobile offers more customization options, so you can decide what you want to see most often and where you want it to appear on your Home screen. A new navigation bar makes it easier to snap back to the Home screen, grants access to other items from all of your connected accounts and will let you easily search for anything you can't find right away.

Watchtower is also being added for mobile and can be accessed immediately from the navigation bar. The updated feature will give you at-a-glance details on possible security issues, as well as recommend ways to improve your account security. It can let you know if your account may have been part of a data breach, too, so you can change your password immediately.

You can download 1Password 8 now on Android or iOS and set up a free 14-day trial, after which you can sign up for a $3.99 monthly subscription or a $35.99 annual membership.

Was this page helpful?