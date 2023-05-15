15-inch MacBook Air: News and Expected Price, Release Date, Specs; and More Rumors

Apple is said to be working on their largest MacBook Air to date. If you liked last year's 13-inch M2 Air but you don't want to upgrade to a MacBook Pro just for a bigger display, you'll be pleased to hear about the 15-inch MacBook Air that's rumored to be in the works.

When Will the 15-inch MacBook Air Be Released?

Look for the larger MacBook Air at WWDC 2023. This is when the M2 Air was announced, so it follows that we'll see the same release schedule this year.

Shortly after last year's WWDC, trusted Apple reporter, Ming-Chi Kuo, backed this up with a prediction that the new 15-inch MacBook launch date "may be 2Q23 or later."

More recently, Macworld spotted a tweet from Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants, saying that Apple had ramped up production of a 15-inch Air in the previous two months (as of early April). Young predicted that the Air would ship in April or May, which didn't happen, but it does signal a 2023 release.



Lifewire's Release Date Estimate Expect an unveiling during the June 5 WWDC.

15-inch MacBook Air Price Rumors

Expect to pay somewhere in the ballpark of $1400 to $1500.

Without leaks to refer to just yet, the only compass to point us toward a price is the 13-inch model, which starts at $1,199. A bigger display might bump the price up a couple of hundred dollars.

Pre-Order Information

You'll be able to order the next MacBook Air from the Apple Store when it becomes available.

MacBook Air 15-inch Features and Specs

The upcoming MacBook Air is anticipated to adopt the overall form factor of the current 13-inch Air. This means a flat-edged design, a Force Touch trackpad, and no cooling fan.

Of course, the big difference will be its larger, 15-inch display.

Ross Young has also said that this Air "won't have ProMotion or MiniLEDs" like the MacBook Pro and will instead have amorphous silicon (a-Si) LCD.

The Apple M2 chip announced at last year's WWDC was included in the 2022 Air, so it seems a bit ambitious to upgrade the chip this soon. For one, the M3 chip isn't expected until 2024. Plus, Kuo's latest prediction is that the MacBook Air 15-inch will have two M2 core options like the 13-inch's 8-core and 10-core GPU variations:

The upcoming 15" MacBook Air will feature the M2 series and offer two processor spec options. However, two options are more likely to be M2 with different cores (similar to the M2 13" MacBook Air).

Other specs will probably look similar to the 13-inch MacBook Air, which means a MagSafe charging port, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and the following:

Memory : 8 GB unified memory, configurable up to 24 GB

: 8 GB unified memory, configurable up to 24 GB Storage : 256/512 GB SSD, configurable up to 2 TB

: 256/512 GB SSD, configurable up to 2 TB Battery : Up to 18 hours movie playback

: Up to 18 hours movie playback Ports and charging: Two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports / 35W dual USB-C

The Latest News About the Next MacBook Air

