12 Games, Including a Beloved Strategy Classic, Are Headed to Xbox Next Week

Next week's Xbox releases are full of new indies and the return of a beloved classic.

Several games are headed to the Xbox One, Series X|S, and Game Pass next week, featuring fast cars, fashionistas, and one of the most highly-regarded strategy games ever. However, a couple of the titles on offer will be limited to Game Pass—at least at first.

Microsoft

Most strategy enthusiasts are familiar with Age of Empires II, and now they (or anyone interested) can revisit (or experience for the first time) the 1999 classic. Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition offers upgraded 4K visuals, a remastered soundtrack, new campaigns and civilizations, and a co-op mode. It's the same version released on PCs in 2019, but now you can play it on your Xbox console exclusively through Game Pass. There's no indication of other download or purchasing options for the time being.

Also limited to Game Pass at the moment is the preview of the "FPS roguelite" Roboquest. Smartphone adventure Backfirewall_, and the "ink-based strategy game," Inkulinati, are on the way—but not limited to Game Pass. There's also ReactorX 2, a spaceship-fixing puzzler from TERNOX, and the Spanish martial arts adventure, Albacete Warrior, from Eastasiasoft Limited.

Microsoft

Also included are ExitMan Deluxe, Rhythm Sprout, and Delivery Us Mars—Frontier Foundry's sequel to Deliver Us The Moon. Fashion Police Squad has you taking to the streets to stop fashion crime, or if you're looking for something more akin to a classic RPG, there's Heirs of the Kings. Driving fans haven't been forgotten either, with Speedway Racing on the way, too.

Both BackFirewall_ and the preview of Roboquest will be available starting on Monday, January 30, with Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition and Inkulinati following on Tuesday, January 31. After that comes ReactorX 2, Albacete Warrior, ExitMan Deluxe, and Rhythm Sprout on Wednesday, February 1. Deliver Us Mars, Fashion Police Squad, and Heirs of the Kings fill out the schedule for Thursday, February 2, and Speedway Racing finishes it off on Friday, February 3.